OL: Maxence Caqueret unveils his models

In a few months, Maxence Caqueret (20) managed to convince Rudi Garcia to trust him and to align him in the eleven holder of OL. Asked by our colleagues from The team, the French community unveiled its models. Players named Xavi and Andrés Iniesta, just that!

“It’s my style of play. I’ve always liked watching circles like Xavi or Iniesta. Seeing fast and playing easy for my teammates is what I like. I watched great Barça a lot. Iniesta is my model, he marked me a lot. For me, he’s the best midfielder there has been in football. I saw a lot of videos to take example and be inspired by it, in particular in the capacity to orient oneself quickly, precisely. ”