Home Sports football OL: Maxence Caqueret unveils his models
Sportsfootball

OL: Maxence Caqueret unveils his models

By kenyan

In a few months, Maxence Caqueret (20) managed to convince Rudi Garcia to trust him and to align him in the eleven holder of OL. Asked by our colleagues from The team, the French community unveiled its models. Players named Xavi and Andrés Iniesta, just that!

“It’s my style of play. I’ve always liked watching circles like Xavi or Iniesta. Seeing fast and playing easy for my teammates is what I like. I watched great Barça a lot. Iniesta is my model, he marked me a lot. For me, he’s the best midfielder there has been in football. I saw a lot of videos to take example and be inspired by it, in particular in the capacity to orient oneself quickly, precisely. ”

Related news

football

Real Madrid: Luka Modric advises Gareth Bale

kenyan -
Tottenham Spurs teammates Luka Modric and Gareth Bale met at Real Madrid. A club where they won many trophies. And if for...
Read more
football

PSG: Thomas Tuchel in the dark before OM

kenyan -
Paris SG welcomes Olympique de Marseille this Sunday on behalf of the 3rd day of Ligue 1. Three days before the Classic, the first...
Read more
football

Italian press announces Chelsea-Juventus deal for Olivier Giroud’s transfer

kenyan -
After failing in the Luis Suarez case, the Old Lady has accelerated in recent hours with the French world champion. An agreement between...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,764FansLike
3,522FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Monaco: Kevin Volland charges Bayer Leverkusen

football kenyan -
At Bayer Leverkusen, the transfer window was particularly agitated around Kai Havertz. After a long soap opera, the German club could not keep...
Read more

EdF: Hugo Lloris’ hot reaction

football kenyan -
Author of an excellent performance tonight, Hugo Lloris fully contributed to the first success of the France team in the Nations League against Sweden...
Read more

Alexis Sanchez talks about his Manchester United nightmare

football kenyan -
Today at Inter, Alexis Sanchez is gradually regaining his level and the smile he lost at Manchester United. The Chilean tells. On...
Read more

Juninho and Cheyrou play down for Reine-Adelaide

football kenyan -
On the bench at kickoff last Friday against Dijon (4-1 victory) while Aouar was forfeited (coronavirus), Jeff Reine-Adelaide, who came into play, was bitter....
Read more

AS Roma: Edin Dzeko asks to leave

football kenyan -
Tracked by Juventus, Edin Dzeko would have asked his club, AS Roma, to let him go to Piedmont. This transfer window is more than...
Read more

Javier Tebas’ focus on Lionel Messi

football kenyan -
La Liga surprised everyone by issuing a press release as the Messi soap opera was in full swing. The institution which governs the...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke