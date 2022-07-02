OL: Maxence Caqueret will extend again!

Everything seems to be going for the best at OL at the start of the transfer window. After the formalization of the returns of Alexandre Lacazette and Corentin Tolisso, the extension of Tête’s loan, and the arrivals of Riou and Lepenant, the Rhone club should, according to The Teamannounce a new extension of the contract of Maxence Caqueret.

After signing until 2026 a few weeks ago, the young 22-year-old midfielder should be linked to Olympique Lyonnais for one more year, i.e. until 2027. Why not directly extended until this date last May? In France, a club is not allowed to do so for more than five years in a single season. The 2022/23 financial year having now officially started, the signing – surely decided upstream – is now quite possible.