OL-Montpellier: the hot reaction of Houssem Aouar

Olympique Lyonnais made short work of Montpellier HSC in its Groupama Stadium (5-2), despite the tension with its supporters. Author of a double this afternoon, midfielder Houssem Aouar said he was proud of his teammates and said he still believed in European qualification at the end of the season.

“Yes, we are happy to have been able to win this match. This is something important for the future. Despite everything, we still believe in it. It’s up to us to continue to work, with a lot of humility and confidence. Above all, keeping this confidence is important at this level. We are happy, now we will have to continue”he said at the microphone of Prime Video.

