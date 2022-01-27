Menu
OL: no agreement between Islam Slimani and Sporting

Between the announced departure of Bruno Guimarães from the Newcastle side, that of Marcelo to the Girondins de Bordeaux or as we have revealed to you in recent hours, the possible arrivals of Romain Faivre and Ellyes Skhiri, the winter transfer window of Olympique Lyonnais is in taking another turn. With this in mind, another player from the Rhone club is currently targeted.

So as revealed by the daily In Bola, Sporting has made an offer for Islam Slimani but according to our information, the Lyon striker has not agreed to join the Portuguese club. Author of 16 games this season in all competitions with OL for a record of 4 goals and 1 assist, the Algerian international (84 caps, 40 goals) feels good in Lyon and is therefore not against the fact of finish the season with Les Gones.

