OL-OM incidents: Marseille players angry

After the cancellation of the shock of the 14th day of the League between Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique de Marseille, OM players did not hide their anger in the corridors of Groupama Stadium, notably asking the referee of the meeting Mr. Ruddy Buquet to go to the Marseille locker room to hear from Dimitri Payet, struck by the bottle throwing in the 4th minute of the match.

French midfielder Valentin Rongier shared his wrath on his Instagram account, describing a photo of his teammate holding his head with the medical staff: “And it goes on and on!” Several other players, like Spain’s center-back Alvaro Gonzalez, have supported their number 10 on their networks, sharing the same photo: “By your side, captain.”