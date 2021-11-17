OL-OM: Marseille supporters deprived of travel

Olympique de Marseille moves to the lawn of Olympique Lyonnais this Sunday (8:45 p.m.). In the event of victory, OL (7th, 19 pts) has the opportunity to come back to a length of OM (4th, 23 pts). An important meeting, which the Marseillais will have to play without the presence of their supporters. Indeed, the Gones announced via a press release that the prefect of the Rhône has ” issued an order banning Marseille supporters in downtown Lyon and around the stadium in Décines. “

” As part of the OL / OM match, this Sunday, November 21 at 8:45 p.m. at Groupama Stadium, the Rhône prefect issued an order prohibiting the parking and movement of Marseille supporters in downtown Lyon and around the stadium. in Décines. Anyone claiming to be a Marseille supporter, showing up with a jersey, scarf or an OM distinctive sign, will not be able to access Groupama Stadium and may be arrested by the police. This vigilance will continue throughout the game, as well as after the game. In addition, Olympique Lyonnais informs that the safety devices, in particular the pat-downs at the entrance to Groupama Stadium, will be reinforced in order to ensure the safety of supporters within the stadium. Any indelicate or dangerous behavior around or inside the stadium will be immediately punished and the perpetrators will be handed over to the police. The Club is counting on the mobilization of its supporters to make this evening a success and a moment of celebration of football.. “

