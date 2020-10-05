Home Sports football OL-OM Streaming: How to Watch the Match Live
The Ligue 1 Uber Eats has resumed its rights for a few weeks and the big posters follow after a Classico which kept all its promises and which ended with a final for the least unexpected. It is another shock of the French championship which lands on our screens this Sunday evening between OL and OM. A long-awaited Olympico between two teams with a cruel lack of offensive imagination and which must react after a series of difficult matches. On the one hand, a Lyon team in the midst of a crisis and which has not been achieving anything for a few weeks and on the other, a Marseille team in slow motion for three matches.

It will be a necessarily special match for Rudi Garcia who finds his former team and a few players he rubbed shoulders with in Marseille such as Florian Thauvin, Dimitri Payet or Steve Mandanda. On the Lyon side and more mainly on the side of Anthony Lopes, Houssem Aouar or even Memphis Depay, we salivate at the idea of ​​fighting in an L1 poster that smells of powder.

Watch OL-OM live streaming

Despite a spectator counter almost at half mast due to COVID-19, this meeting promises a great show and is worth the detour as its outcome is uncertain. This -OL-OM, which still weighs 16 titles of champion of France, generally turns in favor of the Rhone club (13 victories for Olympique Lyonnais – 11 draws – 6 victories for Olympique Marseille). And the television broadcast of this clash between the two Olympics will be on the Telefoot channel in France, this Sunday evening at 9 p.m. If you are a supporter of the Canebière club or the club located between Saône and Rhône and you do not have access to your television, be aware that it is possible to follow this OL vs OM match in live streaming and live completely legally. Indeed, it should be known that the holders of TV rights multiply the OTT offers and retransmissions directly on computer, tablet or even mobile phone.

The Telefoot channel, which belongs to the Mediapro group, offers offers for the stream of this Ligue 1 poster between the training chaired by Jean-Michel Aulas and that of Jacques-Henri Eyraud. With a subscription that will allow you to watch both Ligue 1 and the Champions League, it is now possible to watch soccer streaming without breaking the bank! Ideal therefore for those who are far from home or who want to watch in all discretion this poster of the French championship between the gang of André Villas-Boas and that of Rudi Garcia.

Click here to register on RMC Sport and Téléfoot and access the OL-OM match

