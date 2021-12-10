OL – OM: the latest revelations that do not really help OM

While the decisions of the LFP fell on Wednesday, the OL-OM affair is still reacting as much. The latest revelations in the press are not going to please the Phoceans.

It was thought that the story would finally be settled with the decisions taken by the Disciplinary Commission on Wednesday evening, but it is not. Two and a half weeks after the incidents which took place at Groupama Stadium during the Olympico OL-OM, during which Dimitri Payet received a bottle on the face causing the final stop of the meeting, the LFP has indeed ruled it out. a few days ago. As a result, the Gones lost a firm point in Ligue 1, and the match will be replayed behind closed doors, still in Rhone territory.

Obviously, the two clubs can still appeal these decisions, while the leaders of Marseille have already cried scandal even before this Disciplinary Commission was held. Late Wednesday afternoon, club communications director Jacques Cardoze had indeed knocked out the League, since OM had not been invited to explain. Because the LFP considered that the Phocéens were not implicated in this file which reserves, however, still many surprises.

OM would also have put pressure on Mr. Buquet

In his columns of the day, Progress makes a global return on the hearing held on Wednesday evening on this affair, and the latest revelations of the regional daily will not please everyone on the Canebière. During this chaotic evening at Groupama Stadium, OM did not appreciate that the Gones had hidden a video surveillance camera which was just in front of the entrance to their locker room. But according to Progress, it is quite simply a member of the Marseille club who condemned this camera!

As explained for weeks, the Rhone club put pressure on the referee Mr. Buquet to resume the meeting, while OM did not want it to resume. But in its edition of the day, the daily affirms that in certain images, President Pablo Longoria would have arrived first at the security office, before Jean-Michel Aulas, and that pressure would also have been put by the boss of OM, Jorge Sampaoli and other club members. All in front of the Marseille locker room to avoid a recovery. Obviously, this case is far from being settled …