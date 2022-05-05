OL on pole for Johann Lepenant

Olympique Lyonnais has, according to information from The Team, taken a step ahead in the Johann Lepenant file (19 years old). Les Gones have long been following the trail leading to the midfielder of Stade Malherbe de Caen, also on the shelves of Atlético de Madrid and Arsenal like other Ligue 1 teams.

Under contract until June 2023, the native of Granville has been part of his training club for a season and a half. He chose not to extend to see higher this summer. OL are on pole, but everything remains to be done since negotiations with Caen, who hoped to keep their foal, have not yet started.