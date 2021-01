OL struck a huge blow on Sunday, crushing their historic rival 5-0. A success that allows the Lyonnais to stay in the race for the title in the Ligue 1 standings.

But above all, this victory allows to take the lead in another classification: that of the historical classification of clubs. Thus, with 40 victories, OL is now the team that has won the most derbies. There were 31 draws between the two teams, while the Stéphanois won 39 derbies. A dream evening for the Lyonnais!