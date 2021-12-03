OL: Peter Bosz and Maxence Caqueret bang their fists on the table

Present at a press conference this Friday, Peter Bosz and Maxence Caqueret pointed out the shortcomings of OL and emphasized the immediate need to react before the trip to Bordeaux on Sunday, in Ligue 1.

In a complicated context, two days after the slap received at home against Reims (1-2) in the last moments of the match and before a perilous trip to Bordeaux (Sunday, 8:45 p.m.), at the end of the 17th day of Ligue 1, Maxence Caqueret then Peter Bosz presented themselves at a press conference this Friday. Tenth, is Olympique Lyonnais sick? There are reasons to think so. The Gones are in any case a wounded beast, they who remain on 3 defeats on their last 5 outings in the league.

The French midfielder, who, like his coach, has repeatedly underlined the ” disappointment “ reigning in the dressing room of Gones, insisted on the unfortunate tendency of this team to crack at the end of the match, an aspect also mentioned by the Dutch technician. “We lost too many points at the end of the game, we have to do better mentally, we talked about it to stop putting ourselves in danger at the end of the game, we must know not to lose too, we cannot climb in the standings making mistakes like these “, dropped Caqueret in front of the journalists.

A problem of fighting spirit and state of mind

The OL-trained player also assured that the problems encountered by the Lyonnais recently were not physical. “I don’t think it’s physical, when we watch our matches, I don’t think it’s that aspect that’s flawed”. And Bosz to follow suit: “We have the data, the data, it’s objective. […] It shows that physically, the players are well and are able to play twice a week. Lyon players are able to play 2 matches per week. “

In harmony, as regulated on the same speech, the two men especially gave the good ingredients to put to finally find the good recipe. “We have to give more, we haven’t done everything 100% on our last games for me, we have to fight together, from the first to the last minute, together. Talent is not enough. We have a very good team, that’s not enough. We need more, we must add this fighting spirit and this desire over an entire match to have results. We have shown that we can do it and fight hard to get results in our favor ”, for his part confided Caqueret. “We have to work together, be a team. It is not the best players who win, but the best team. We have to do things together ”, Bosz told him.

“The pressure against Bordeaux is there”

The OL coach, who also asked for leniency towards his experienced players in this delicate pass, explained to the press that he had no intention of reneging on his playing principles, maintaining his confidence in its playful, offensive and sometimes risky philosophy. If Peter Bosz spoke with his players telling him his “Truths”, he especially put a little pressure on them before going to Matmut Atlantique. It’s an important match, because of us, because if we don’t lose against Reims, it doesn’t have the same importance (compared to the standings). We are in a position where we should not be. It’s a match that makes the difference … Yes, the pressure against Bordeaux is there. The message got through, the instructions too. All that remains is to apply all this in the field.

