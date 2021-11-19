HomeSportsfootballOL: Peter Bosz has been approached twice by the Dutch team
Sportsfootball

OL: Peter Bosz has been approached twice by the Dutch team

By kenyan

Today coach of Olympique Lyonnais, Peter Bosz revealed in an interview with Voetbal International that he had been approached twice for the post of coach of the Netherlands. ” The first time I was asked I was just in Dortmund “, did he declare. ” The second time was before the appointment of Frank de Boer. Then I was in Leverkusen and they only asked me if I was available. They should have asked: “do you want to be the national coach?”. I could then have asked them to contact Leverkusen and maybe they would have found a solution.. “

Peter Bosz is happy in Lyon and is “ not at all “Interested in the post of coach:” I have fun. It’s a big club with a big fan base, good players and good staff. So I don’t think it’s appropriate to react to this now. It is not appropriate. But regardless of the current situation: every Dutch coach is proud when asked to become a national coach. The situation must also evolve in the same way. Or they should tell you about it in time. “

