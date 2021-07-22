OL: Peter Bosz very satisfied after draw against Villarreal

In training for Murcia, Olympique Lyonnais drew with Villarreal (2-2) this evening, for their fourth match of the summer preparation. Jean Lucas and Houssem Aouar scored. What to rejoice the new coach of OL, Peter Bosz, satisfied with the face displayed by his players.

“I’m very happy, we played against a very good team. They played soccer. We also played well. Of course, there are many things that can be done better. But it was the first time that all the players played 90 minutes (except Houssem Aouar and Henrique, replaced by Thiago Mendes and Youssouf Koné in the 75th, editor’s note). We have no injuries, we did the pressing until the end, we made great progress physically ”, I am very happy, reacted the Lyon coach, at the microphone ofOL TV. Before explaining his method.“We have principles of the game, when we lose the ball we do not move back, we try to recover it immediately. Our two goals, it is thanks to the pressing, to the recovery of the ball, we are very happy ”.