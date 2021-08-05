OL: Peter Bosz’s focus on Cherki

Rayan Cherki heckled at the start of the season? Talented, the young attacking midfielder of Olympique Lyonnais would struggle to convince his new coach Peter Bosz. Indeed, the Dutch technician would consider that his player would not listen sufficiently to his instructions on the field. Present at a press conference before Brest’s reception at Groupama Stadium, the former Ajax coach kicked in on this subject which could quickly become hot in Lyon.

“It’s going well with Rayan. He’s 17, of course he has a lot to learn, but as a 32-year-old could have a lot to learn as well. You can’t ask a 17-year-old for everything right away. He already has a lot of qualities, and he also has a lot to work on. My role is to take the players under my wing to help them, to help them progress, ” commented Bosz. This is called extinguishing the start of a fire …