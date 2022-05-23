Menu
OL: Peter Bosz’s regrets

Interviewed by the newspaper ProgressOlympique Lyonnais coach Peter Bosz spoke of his regrets about his team’s season which finished eighth in Ligue 1. The 58-year-old Dutch coach explained that he was generally disappointed with the results obtained this season, in particular because that his team showed a lot of irregularity.

“We have to do better in this championship. You can’t win 3-0 in Marseille, play such a game against Nice and lose the following week against lower ranked teams. In the European Cup, you play a good match at West Ham, especially the first half, but you don’t win eleven against ten. At home, we do 30 good first minutes, with chances, like that of Karl who finishes on the post, then you take a ”con” goal from a corner. It hurts. There too, after this goal, we dived, took the second just before half-time, the third just after the restart.explained Peter Bosz who is engaged with the Gones until June 2023.

