OL-PSG: the hot reaction of Thilo Kehrer

This Sunday, on behalf of the 20th day of Ligue 1, Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain parted good friends (1-1) at Groupama Stadium. Thilo Kehrer responded to Lucas Paqueta’s opener to prevent the capital club from suffering their second defeat of the 2021-2022 season in the league. Present at the microphone of Prime Video after the final whistle, the German striker of the day gave his analysis of this meeting.

“We take 1 point, we wanted to win and I think we can all do better. We have to do better for the next goals we have. I don’t know if that’s a good point, we have to accept it. Lyon are a good team, especially in the matches against us, it’s always difficult, with a lot of duels and intensity. That’s why we accept the point. We know we have a good mentality, we never give up, we often score in the last minutes. You don’t always have to be negative even if you don’t take the three points ”, released Kehrer, rather positive therefore, after this draw in Lyon.