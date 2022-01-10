OL-PSG: the regrets of the Lyonnais

In front of the PSG a good part of the meeting, the OL had to be satisfied with a match (1-1) and can feed regrets, while looking at the future in a positive way.

During 68 minutes of play, OL led in the score against PSG at the end of this 20th day of Ligue 1. Obviously, the Gones believed in this victory, which in view of the first period, would not have at all been stolen. The changes made by Mauricio Pochettino made the difference and allowed the capital club to take a point in front of the 5,000 spectators at Groupama Stadium (1-1).

Lyon may have regrets, especially since in the current period, a victory, something that has not happened in the league since November 28, would have been good to take. “There are regrets I think, because when you lead 1-0 for 70 minutes, of course there are regrets when you don’t win. We could have done more with the ball and played a little higher. These are things to be corrected for the future ”, warned Maxence Caqueret after the meeting.

Good foundations for the future

Who says regret, also says satisfaction. OL roughed up the championship leader for a good part of the meeting. You can also see the glass half full. The Gones have displayed an attractive face at times and can rely on it to hope to move up the standings, they who occupy an 11th place tonight which does not reflect the quality of the workforce.

This is exactly what Peter Bosz wants to believe. “The state of mind was great. I tried to set up a strategy with a mid block, even low, very compact. With the will to defend well. The players gave their all. Some of them had only trained three times with the group. They ran out of power at the end. I asked the players in the locker room: “Are we happy with a point?” Yes, you have to be happy with a point. ”