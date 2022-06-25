OL: Rayan Cherki talks about his possible extension

While game 5 of the Pro A final was being played this Saturday evening between ASVEL and Monaco, the attacking midfielder of Olympique Lyonnais Rayan Cherki was in the stands. Asked at the microphone of bein Sportsthe 18-year-old player who is coming to the end of his contract in 2023 gave himself over to a possible extension while Jean-Michel Aulas had set the tone in early June.

“Frankly, the discussions are progressing well. My party and that of the club get along very well. It’s almost time to resume and I hope to be able to do great things with Olympique Lyonnais.”, released the ambitious Rayan Cherki. A good omen for the Gones season.