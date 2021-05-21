OL reveal their shirts for the 2021-2022 season

With one day remaining in Ligue 1 and Olympique Lyonnais battling with Monaco for a place in the Champions League, adidas unveils the home and away jerseys that Rudi Garcia’s men will wear next season.

After a mixed 2019-2020 season with a sad 7th place in Ligue 1 and a good semi-final in the Champions League, OL wish at all costs to avoid a second consecutive season without playing a European Cup. Adidas is therefore taking advantage of OL’s final sprint to unveil the new Gones tunics. Moreover, Memphis Depay and its partners should wear their new home jersey this Sunday, May 23 against OGC Nice at Groupama Stadium.

The return of the vertical band on the left flank

Equipped by the three-stripe brand since the 2010-2011 season, the Lyonnais will wear a home jersey that supporters have already had the chance to see thanks to Lucas Paqueta on Instagram last April. The German equipment manufacturer takes up the historic colors of the club with a white background and, above all, the famous red and blue vertical stripe which slides over the entire length of the jersey and on the pennant.

This two-tone stripe has often been used in different ways but this is the first time that adidas has placed it in this way, which is reminiscent of the legendary Umbro jerseys released in the 2000s. The three-stripe brand nevertheless modernizes the jersey with red flockings when they were black or blue in the 2000s.

Modern design on the outside

If we have to go back to the 2015-2016 season to find traces of a red away jersey at OL, it is a real historic color for the club with white and blue. Lyon fans will no doubt remember the red Umbro jerseys worn by Juninho and his cronies between 2002 and 2007, when the Rhone club marched on Ligue 1 and made a name for itself in Europe.

The outer tunic presented today is in line with the club’s latest away jerseys with a rather pronounced “flashy” side. The red background which is presented in a camouflage effect with the logo of the supplier and the white flockings but also a touch of blue on the bottom of the sleeves and the three adidas bands which are on the shoulders.