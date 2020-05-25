OL reveals that Cheyrou helped recruit Depay

In formalising the arrival of Bruno Cheyrou as director of recruitment, OL revealed that he had helped the club recruit Memphis Depay in 2017.

OL has formalised the arrival of Bruno Cheyrou (42 years) as head of recruitment on Monday, as expected. What was less so, however, was the way the club worked. In the press release, Lyon was delighted to have already collaborated with the former midfielder who has been played for Lille, Rennes and Liverpool.

Bruno Cheyrou joins Olympique Lyonnais as Head of Recruitment. He will support @Juninhope08 and Gérard Houllier in his new missions with OL.https://t.co/iJIy2HZVjl — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) May 25, 2020

“Bruno Cheyrou arrives at OL with a solid reputation, a network and a recognized flair,” explains the text. In particular, he had informally suggested the name of Memphis Depay to the management of Olympique Lyonnais.” Without saying more about the nature of this collaboration, the club had a good memory of it when it chose the former director of the women’s section of PSG to replace Florian Maurice, leaving for Rennes.

In April, L’Equipe revealed that Cheyrou had put his networks to OL’s work when he was a consultant at beIN Sports to allow the club to recruit Memphis Depay from Manchester United in January 2017. He also reportedly participated in Bertrand Traoré’s the following summer. And so would have kept some recognition on the side of the Rhone where he will evolve with characters he knows well.

He will be reunited with Gérard Houllier, the club’s external advisor, who coached him at Liverpool (2002-2004) and who was responsible for finding profiles for Maurice’s estate. “He also worked with Juninho at the Limoges Centre for Law and Sport Economics (CDES) where they obtained UEFA MIP (Executive Master for International Players),” the club’s statement said.