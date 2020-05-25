Home Sports News football OL reveals that Cheyrou helped recruit Depay
Sports Newsfootball

OL reveals that Cheyrou helped recruit Depay

By kenyan

In formalising the arrival of Bruno Cheyrou as director of recruitment, OL revealed that he had helped the club recruit Memphis Depay in 2017.

OL has formalised the arrival of Bruno Cheyrou (42 years) as head of recruitment on Monday, as expected. What was less so, however, was the way the club worked. In the press release, Lyon was delighted to have already collaborated with the former midfielder who has been played for Lille, Rennes and Liverpool.

“Bruno Cheyrou arrives at OL with a solid reputation, a network and a recognized flair,” explains the text. In particular, he had informally suggested the name of Memphis Depay to the management of Olympique Lyonnais.” Without saying more about the nature of this collaboration, the club had a good memory of it when it chose the former director of the women’s section of PSG to replace Florian Maurice, leaving for Rennes.

In April, L’Equipe revealed that Cheyrou had put his networks to OL’s work when he was a consultant at beIN Sports to allow the club to recruit Memphis Depay from Manchester United in January 2017. He also reportedly participated in Bertrand Traoré’s the following summer. And so would have kept some recognition on the side of the Rhone where he will evolve with characters he knows well.

He will be reunited with Gérard Houllier, the club’s external advisor, who coached him at Liverpool (2002-2004) and who was responsible for finding profiles for Maurice’s estate. “He also worked with Juninho at the Limoges Centre for Law and Sport Economics (CDES) where they obtained UEFA MIP (Executive Master for International Players),” the club’s statement said.

Previous articleItaly won the European Esports of PES
Next articleOL formalizes Cheyrou’s arrival to replace Maurice

RELATED ARTICLES

football

OL formalizes Cheyrou’s arrival to replace Maurice

kenyan -
Olympique Lyonnais announced on Monday the appointment of Bruno Cheyrou as head of recruitment. The former midfielder replaces Florian Maurice, announced as the future...
Read more
football

Kai Havertz, the German prodigy who should animate the Transfer market

kenyan -
At the age of 20, Kai Havertz, the very talented attacking midfielder of Bayer Leverkusen, has already put the Bundesliga at his feet. The...
Read more
football

OM: backed up against management, fans do not call for donation of their subscription

kenyan -
OM supporters' groups issued a joint statement expressing their deep reluctance to support the club by renouncing due for their membership. A speech motivated...
Read more
15,662FansLike
3,462FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Fake Ruto and Ichungwa food donations poison family in Kikuyu

News Connie Mukenyi -
A family in Kikuyu was forced to seek medical attention after consuming sugar donated by DP Ruto and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa. However, the two...
Read more

Aden Duale warns Atwoli to steer of Jubilee matters

News Laiza Maketso -
The National Assembly majority leader has warned COTU secretary-general Francis Atwoli to keep off Jubilee affairs. This comes after the Central Organisation of Trade Unions...
Read more

COVID-19: Testing underway in Westlands constituency

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The targeted mass testing exercise currently going on in Nairobi has now reached Westlands. The Ministry of Health has rolled out mass testing since the...
Read more

5 killed, 15 injured in suspected terror attack in Somalia

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
At least five people have died after a blast ripped through Eid celebrations outside Baidoa, a small town in Somalia. According to All Africa news,...
Read more

KBC in court battle over Ksh 2.7 billion pension money

News Laiza Maketso -
The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation remains embroiled in a court battle over Ksh 2.7 billion deducted from the salaries of employees. The cash-strapped state broadcaster failed...
Read more

K24 TV Journalist found hanging on a tree dead in suspected suicide

Local news Stanley Kasee -
The body of a k24 journalist based in Molo, Nakuru County, has been found dangling from a tree, dead in what is suspected to...
Read more

2 GSU officers nabbed transporting bhang worth Sh15 million in a government vehicle

County News Stanley Kasee -
There was shock and disbelief after 2 General Service Unit (GSU) officers were caught transporting 600kg of bhang worth Sh15 million using a government...
Read more

Ministry of Health worried over disturbing trend by Covid-19 patients

Health Stanley Kasee -
The Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman has expressed their worry over what he termed as a worrying trend among...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke