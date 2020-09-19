Home Sports football OL: Rudi Garcia and the two forgotten penalties
OL: Rudi Garcia and the two forgotten penalties

By kenyan

Friday evening, OL and Nîmes neutralized each other (0-0). Rudi Garcia did not fail to explain that his team had lacked efficiency and success offensively. The Lyon technician also said that his troops could have obtained two penalties, sending a small spike in the passage to arbitration while specifying that it was not necessary to count on this to win.

“If we had converted our chances, we would not have had this discussion (…) The solutions, the strikes from outside the area, or else, to rule out and make good crosses. Or get two penalties, we got two this evening (yesterday) but they were not whistled ”, he blurted out at a press conference.

