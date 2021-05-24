OL: Rudi Garcia’s farewell message

Yesterday evening, Rudi Garcia formalized his departure from Olympique Lyonnais. The tricolor technician anticipated the announcement that would be made by its leaders on Monday. The different parties have met and the Gones have decided not to renew the contract of the former Roma coach. This Monday evening, Rudi Garcia posted a farewell message on his Twitter account.

“As I spoke about last night in the post-match press conference, my journey at the head of OL is over. I would first of all like to thank my president Jean-Michel Aulas with whom I had an exceptional professional and human relationship, and Vincent Ponsot for his great competence and his total involvement for the club. I obviously want to thank all my players, from my captain Memphis Depay to the youngest Rayan Cherki, as well as all my staff for the work accomplished and the positive emotions experienced together. I am sure that this young group still has significant room for growth and I sincerely wish Olympique Lyonnais the best for the future. Rudi Garcia “. Note that he had no word for Juninho with whom relations were particularly strained.