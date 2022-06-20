OL sale: John Textor in exclusive negotiations to become the new majority shareholder

After weeks of discussions and negotiations, Olympique Lyonnais has found its new majority shareholder. Les Gones made the news official today.

A new era. After a complicated year at all levels, Olympique Lyonnais will make a new start this summer 2022. Sportingly, Jean-Michel Aulas and his team want to get back to basics by putting OL DNA at the center of the project. The extensions of Maxence Caqueret and Anthony Lopes, as well as the return of Alexandre Lacazette, perfectly illustrate this desire to bet on the made in Lyon. At the same time, the Rhone leaders had to manage the thorny issue of buying out the club’s shares. The latter, 19.36% owned by Pathé and 19.85% by IDG Capital, was put up for sale on March 8.

Three candidates running

“Pathé and IDG Capital have received expressions of interest from investors and will favor parties wishing to collaborate with the current management in order to continue to develop the club’s vision and build on the legacy of Olympique. Lyonnais”, could we read on the press release of the two main partners of OL. To facilitate the passing of the baton, Pathé and IDG Capital had mandated the investment bank Raine. In the process, Olympique Lyonnais recognized that a sale process was underway while reassuring about its financial situation.

A few weeks later, on April 22, we learned that six takeover candidates had come forward to Jean-Michel Aulas, who intends to keep 28% in the company as well as his role as president. The suitors were therefore warned. But that was not a hindrance and three of them, all Americans, broke free on the home stretch. Indeed, it is Foster Gillett, who had the favors of JMA, John Textor and Iconic Sports Acquisition. A fourth thief would have even joined the race according to Progress.

A new shareholder at OL

Enough to allow OL to have all the elements in hand when making their choice, as JMA explained on June 9 during the presentation of Alexandre Lacazette. “There are ongoing discussions but nothing is concluded. We are in money time. I intend to have this concluded by June 23”. At the beginning of the week, the file thus accelerated. While OL Groupe was suspended on the stock market on Monday, a board of directors, initially scheduled for Tuesday, took place the same day. And we now know the identity of the new shareholder of Olympique Lyonnais who will therefore hold around 40% of the club’s shares.

“John Textor, a major player in the world of technology, through his holding company Eagle Football Holdings LLC, has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire the following stakes in OL Groupe: all of the shares and 50% of the OSRANE (bonds redeemable in new or existing shares) held by Holnest, the holding company and family office of Jean-Michel Aulas, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of OL Groupe and all of the shares and OSRANEs held by Pathé, SOJER and OJEJ (companies related to Jérôme Seydoux, collectively “Pathé”) and IDG European Sports Investment Limited (“IDG Capital”)”, can we read on the official press release of Les Gones. A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Groupama Stadium to say more about the operation and its terms. This collaboration should bring a lot to Les Gones, especially financially in order to invest in the transfer window. OL is therefore entering a new era, which everyone hopes will be very successful. Jean-Michel Aulas, who will remain at the helm for at least 3 years, in the lead.