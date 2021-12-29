HomeSportsfootballOL: seven players positive for Covid-19
Sportsfootball

OL: seven players positive for Covid-19

By kenyan

While Olympique Lyonnais had planned to organize an internship in Spain in order to best prepare for its second part of the season, which will begin with the reception of Paris Saint-Germain on January 9, several positive cases of Covid-19 have been detected within the workforce.

Indeed, according to information from The team, seven players in the professional group have tested positive. Among them, there is Lucas Paqueta, currently stranded in Dubai where he had gone to spend the holidays with his family. The club is doing its best to repatriate him, other tests must be carried out this Thursday.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke