OL: Sidney Govou returns to the elimination in the Europa League against West Ham

Interviewed by Progress, former Olympique Lyonnais striker Sidney Govou returned to the elimination of Les Gones in the Europa League against West Ham (0-3). For the 42-year-old Frenchman, Lyon is not playing with its means and should review its tactics. “Some supporters think the players haven’t made the necessary effort. On the contrary, I think they really wanted to win. That said, the logic was finally respected as the 6th in the Premier League beat the 10th in Ligue 1. But OL did not play consistently to win a top game. We should accept that this formation is limited and equipped with average players, whereas they tried to behave as if they were a good team with a game of possession. Except that no player creates a difference and the team causes nothing. They play like Barcelona but without Iniesta, Xavi and Messi”explained the former Lyonnais.

Govou also explained that for him Peter Bosz had made a mistake in his choices, especially in the middle of the field where he should not have played players who were returning from injury. “On this point, the coach was wrong. He was probably mistaken by aligning Aouar and Ndombélé in the middle at the start, when they had suffered from muscle problems in the previous match. I hear that the alternatives were lacking, but I always prefer that we play players at 100% rather than the usual starters at 80%, unless these players are called Messi or Mbappé. But apart from Paqueta, Lukeba and Lopes, there are no players in this team who would be indisputable starters in the Ligue 1 Top 5 teams.said the former tricolor international.