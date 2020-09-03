OL: strong announcements from Juninho on the transfer window

Invited on OLTV this Thursday evening, Juninho gave a broad update on the news of Gones. The sporting director notably mentioned the transfer market where the residents of the Groupama Stadium want to downsize at all costs.

In May 2019, Juninho was appointed sports director of OL. The former midfielder was hoping to be as successful as he was during his playing career. But his first year was not easy, he who has learned a lot and evolved as he confided to OLTV this Thursday. “In a year, the biggest change is my relationship with the players. I can say today that I have an intimate relationship with the players, I manage to speak with everyone. I managed to gain their trust (…) I came back to help them achieve good results as in the past and bring my experience (…) The emotional relationship is important. You don’t lie, you always look in the eye, you always try to answer whether it is positive or negative. There is also a limit despite the strong relationship. The biggest change is really that we have an open and professional relationship. They know what I’m thinking “.

The Lyon players therefore know the position of the Rhone leaders on the transfer window. A subject brought up by the sports director. “I can’t say 100% of my willpower. This year, we have 38 Ligue 1 matches, 37 now. We also have the Coupe de France. Our goal is to finish among the top three in the French championship. We always dream of being champions. We know it will be hard compared to Paris. Rennes, Nice, Monaco, Lille or OM are also our opponents. You have to be humble (…) We have 25 players plus three goalies with one game per weekend. It shouldn’t be a problem. Players must engage in the same way. This is how I succeeded as a player. I never stopped at training or in a match. We should not ease off in training, even if there is a problem. You have to give everything ”.

Aouar, Depay and Dembélé will not all leave

Then he clarified: “I think we have to reduce the workforce. It’s more like departures for the moment (…) It is not sure that we are going to look for players. We are rather trying to part with it (…) We have three full-backs on the right and three on the left. We should never have 3 players in these positions, we should have two and bring in a youngster if there is ever a problem. It is not a criticism for Rafael, Léo (Dubois) or Kenny (Tete). How can we get everyone to play? On the left, we have Youssouf (Koné), Marçal, Melvin Bard and Maxwel (Cornet) who can play for this position. We have to find a balance to have a good state of mind ”. Finally, Juninho, who made it clear that Jeff Reine-Adelaide would stay, spoke of the hot issues. The opportunity to make known OL’s position.

“Already, it is not planned to send Houssem (Aouar), Memphis (Depay) and Moussa (Dembélé) at the same time. If that happened, we would look for players of the same level on the market. The departure of the three together is not planned. They attract the market. Houssem, there have been clubs on it for a long time. Moussa is a real goalscorer. There aren’t many options like him in the goal scoring market. Memphis was unfortunately injured. We had tried to extend it, the president had done everything but he did not want to discuss during this period. In a year, he will be free. If we lose players of this quality, the three is almost impossible, we already have names to replace them. Players of the same level (…). We are also trying to make Facundo Pellistri, who is a young player for him and is not yet one of the big names that I mentioned previously. ” OL supporters can be reassured for now.