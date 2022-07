Officially a player for Olympique Lyonnais next season, Tetê (22) wanted to clarify things about his future during the press conference organized by his club yesterday.

“I always said I wanted to stay. Everyone around me is working so that I can extend beyond that year. I am very happy and I give you my word: I want to stay at OL and continue the adventure. » Good news for the Rhone club which thus registers the fifth recruit of an already very agitated summer transfer window.