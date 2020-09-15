OL: the battle rages in the locker room to recover Bertrand Traoré’s jersey number

After having passed his medical examination in Copenhagen on Monday, Bertrand Traoré is back in Lyon on Tuesday. If he settles the final details of his arrival at Aston Villa on Tuesday (formalities related to the work permit in particular), the Stallion will say goodbye to his teammates and to the club in the coming hours before flying to Birmingham on Wednesday for sign his future contract there.

Already, the battle is already raging in the locker room between several Lyonnais to know who will recover his jersey number. It must be said that the Burkinabé international wore since his arrival between Saône and Rhône three years ago one of the most coveted numbers, namely the n ° 10. It remains to be seen who will win the bet.