OL: the criticized Jérôme Boateng gathers the troops before the PSG

Before the shock against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday evening, Jérôme Boateng explained that he expected much better from himself and his partners in order to redress OL in 2022.

After a chaotic end of the year marked by incidents which led to a disqualification in the Coupe de France and a point withdrawn in the Championship following the incidents against Marseille, Olympique Lyonnais is 13th in Ligue 1 and has made a first game disappointing in sport. Summer rookie Jérôme Boateng (33) was present at a press conference this Friday and calls for the mobilization of his partners before the clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday evening.

“We’re going to have a big game, but whatever opponent we have, we have to play a good game at home, I can’t wait to see the second part of the season, I expect that we will regain a best position in this League. We all need to get back to basics, to simplicity. We must avoid loss of ball and stupid mistakes, especially against PSG, it will be important to find an aggressive game, in a compact team, in addition we will not have many supporters, it will not be easy, but it is important to do well “, he explained.

“I am not satisfied with my start to the season”

Five months after his arrival in Lyon, the German international made a first assessment and explained that he expected a lot more from his group, but also from himself. “I think we have to be aware of the situation we are in, we have to work together to improve everything. Personally, I’m not happy with my start to the season, especially with our current situation. (…) Sunday, it will be the opportunity to produce a better game and to go on the field with a different state of mind to turn this situation around ”.

Finally, the ex-defender of Bayern Munich also explained that OL were able to produce the same style of play as their former club and hopes for a remobilization for 2022. “What I’m asked is no different (than at Bayern). We did not do a good job, the level dropped over the first part of the season. I am asked to play the same way as in Bayern Munich, but we can’t do it as well. Being in Lyon, we should dominate the matches. It’s just us, the players, who didn’t. We have to straighten that out ”. The message is sent, before an already crucial match for the rest of the season, against Paris (8:45 p.m.).