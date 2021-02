This weekend, Olympique Lyonnais will face Montpellier HSC as part of the 25th day of Ligue 1. A match for which Rudi Garcia will have a full squad.

Absent for three meetings due to a muscle injury, Jason Denayer is back in the Rhone group. This is excellent news for the Gones who can therefore count on Belgian rock.

The Lyon group:

The Lyon group for the reception of @MontpellierHSC this Saturday at 9 p.m.! 👊🔴🔵#OLMHSC pic.twitter.com/wkGg35k7Fk – Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) February 12, 2021