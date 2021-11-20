OL: the group for the reception of OM

Sunday evening at the end of the 14th day of Ligue 1, Olympique de Marseille will travel to Groupama Stadium to face Olympique Lyonnais (8:45 p.m.). For this shock, Peter Bosz, the Rhone coach, will be able to count on the return of his striker Moussa Dembélé, absent since the end of September.

On the other hand, among those absent, OL will have to do without Léo Dubois, victim of a muscle injury to the right hamstring, and Damien Da Silva, injured in the back. “We have two players who have not trained: Damien (Da Silva) who has back pain and Léo (Dubois) who went out with the France team. Leo, he’s definitely not going to play ” commented the Dutch technician. The withdrawal of the former Rennes defender was therefore confirmed.

The OL group

Guardians: Lopes, Pollersbeck

Lopes, Pollersbeck Defenders: Boateng, Denayer, Diomandé, Gusto, Henrique, Emerson, Lukeba

Boateng, Denayer, Diomandé, Gusto, Henrique, Emerson, Lukeba Environments : Aouar, Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Keita, Paqueta, Mendes, Shaqiri

Aouar, Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Keita, Paqueta, Mendes, Shaqiri Attackers: Cherki, Dembélé, Toko Ekambi, Slimani

