OL: the group for the trip to Lille

On behalf of the 18th day of Ligue 1, Olympique Lyonnais will travel to the Pierre-Mauroy stadium on Sunday to face LOSC. A beautiful poster which will take place at 1 p.m. On this occasion, Peter Bosz has to deal with several important absences. Thus, Toko Ekambi who still suffers from the knee will not make the trip to the North.

Just like Shaqiri (muscle discomfort), Diomandé or even Denayer and Reine-Adélaïde. Note also the absence of Lucas Paqueta suspended for this shock. Bosz is therefore relying on a group of 18 players to try to bring back a result tomorrow afternoon against the defending champion.

The OL group

Guardians: Lopes, Pollersbeck

Defenders: Boateng, Da Silva, Dubois, Emerson, Gusto, Henrique, Lukeba

Environments : Aouar, Guimaraes, Caqueret, Keita, T. Mendes

Attackers: Cherki, Mo. Dembélé, Kadewere, Slimani

