OL: the highly contested choices of Peter Bosz

To face Bordeaux, the OL coach tried a new system. But it didn’t really work …

Olympique Lyonnais missed the boat. Once again. But this time, the disappointment is very great. Moreover, it is enough to lend an ear to the rant of Anthony Lopes to realize the frustration of the Rhone. Because Sunday evening, after this draw conceded in Gironde soil (2-2), the Gones point to twelfth place in the standings. Often spared until then, can Peter Bosz hold out for a long time, especially with the shock against Lille to come?

Asked at a press conference, the Batavian admitted that this draw hurt his team. “It hurts. When we watch the game, I think we were dominant. We led twice to score. We played well at the start. We were dangerous, but we were not efficient, neither in front of their goal nor in front of ours. I am very disappointed. We even almost lost at the end of the match. It’s weird because we had control. But when you make mistakes like that, it’s hard to win games. “

No tactical error according to Peter Bosz

Except this time, Bosz was singled out. The reason ? A 3-4-3 set up on Saturday evening, during OL’s final training before moving to New Aquitaine. And the least we can say is that this new system has not borne fruit. Besides a general lack of intensity, the attacking trio (Shaqiri-Paqueta-Aouar) hardly existed. Positioned in false nine, Paqueta seemed jaded, tired of evolving in this position. As for Shaqiri, the Swiss still seemed lost, always out of time. A lack of presence, especially in the area when elements such as Dembélé and Slimani were on the bench, it will make people talk. But it is the defense that makes the most talk.

By installing three central (Denayer-Boateng-Lukeba) and full-back Gusto and Emerson in piston, Bosz thought to armor the axis and see his two side men bring offensively. The finding was quite different. The Bordelais very often took players such as Boateng or Lukeba behind their backs and Gusto was involved in the two Girondins goals. 25 goals conceded in their first 16 league matches, OL had not known that since the 1982/83 season. A contested tactical choice, except by the main party concerned. “Tactically? Yes I am happy with this choice. It’s never easy during the season to change the system because we don’t have a lot of time to deal with it. The players did that well. We saw the 2 goals and other chances, they are individual faults, and it has nothing to do in my opinion with the system. “ If Peter Bosz says so …