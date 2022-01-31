Menu
OL: the incredible purchase option inserted by Tottenham for Tanguy Ndombélé

Announced in the sights of Paris Saint-Germain and close to the Rouge-et-Bleu, Tanguy Ndombélé (25) will not join the capital club. But the midfielder will make a good return to France, to Lyon.

After selling Bruno Guimarães to Newcastle, Les Gones jumped at the chance to secure the return of their former player to Groupama Stadium. And according to Téléfoot, the operation has been settled. Ndombélé will be loaned to OL for free for 6 months. A purchase option of €65 million was included in the contract. Suffice to say that Ndombélé comes to relaunch himself in the capital of Gaul, but that he will not stay there for more than six months.

