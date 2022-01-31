OL: the incredible purchase option inserted by Tottenham for Tanguy Ndombélé

Announced in the sights of Paris Saint-Germain and close to the Rouge-et-Bleu, Tanguy Ndombélé (25) will not join the capital club. But the midfielder will make a good return to France, to Lyon.

After selling Bruno Guimarães to Newcastle, Les Gones jumped at the chance to secure the return of their former player to Groupama Stadium. And according to Téléfoot, the operation has been settled. Ndombélé will be loaned to OL for free for 6 months. A purchase option of €65 million was included in the contract. Suffice to say that Ndombélé comes to relaunch himself in the capital of Gaul, but that he will not stay there for more than six months.

Tanguy Ndombélé in Lyon, it’s done! Free loan for 6 months, with a purchase option of 65M€. Signature expected in the afternoon. The announcement by the club should come at the same time as that for Romain Faivre. #Transfer market @telefoot_TF1 https://t.co/jhuzASRaml — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) January 31, 2022