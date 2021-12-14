OL: the truths of Jean-Michel Aulas on the departure of Juninho

Jean-Michel Aulas has reacted to Juninho’s imminent departure from his position as sporting director. The president of OL regrets this choice but recognizes that the march was perhaps a little too high for the Brazilian.

Jean-Michel Aulas comes out of the silence on the Juninho case. Returned with great fanfare in May 2019 in the shoes of sports director at Olympique Lyonnais, the emblematic former midfielder of Les Gones surprised everyone in mid-November by publicly announcing his departure, at the end of the season. To make matters worse for the earthquake caused by this announcement, the Brazilian has decided to speed up the process by leaving office this winter. “It’s better so that the club is already preparing the next step and I also need to stop”, he justified last December 8.

Silent since this news upsetting many things internally in Lyon, Jean-Michel Aulas has decided to speak in the columns of The team. The boss of OL was initially in the direction of his players, like Emerson Palmieri, or his trainer Peter Bosz, explaining that he was “Saddened on a human level” of Juninho’s departure, and that he regretted it, before admitting that Juni was perhaps not quite ready for such a position with such responsibilities.

“He had difficulty assuming this function in a large organization”

“He is a quality person. Maybe in what was done, the costume was a bit oversized ”, he admitted, before admitting that the record of the former n ° 8 as DS at OL is not a success. “Juni was tired, you saw him. It is true that he has not had that success. He was not happy, you can tell. If I could have chosen him, I would have chosen him, but he was struggling to take on this role in a large organization. And all the big clubs have an organization with several managers. “

JMA, who also pointed out that he would “Liked to be warned before […] that things do not take on the public level the dimension they have taken “, especially kept the door wide open to his former protégé, who is heading towards a career as a technician. “However, it doesn’t change our humanity towards ‘Juni’ and he will always be here at home. Today, he wants to rest and instead be a trainer. But he will always be at home at OL, when he wants to come back. He is one of those who have participated in a number of victories, so we are not going to take negative positions towards him at all. “ It’s up to OL to turn the Juninho page to open a new one. With more success, this time, even if the Lyon president has not yet decided on the identity of Juninho’s successor.