OL: the two priorities for the transfer window

OL have set the two priority positions for the next transfer market.

Olympique Lyonnais is in the midst of a fight for a place in the Champions League. The Rhone residents are, a few days from the end, installed in a provisional third place that they hope to be able to keep. But behind the scenes, we are already working on the next transfer window, where departures are logically expected, starting with that of Memphis Depay.

As explained in theTeam this Sunday, the club of the capital of Gaul will have limited means to strengthen. There will therefore be no large transfers a priori, and everything should be done in the form of a loan, transfer at a lower cost or in the form of signing of free players. But Juninho and his teams have already identified the two positions to be reinforced as a priority.

Renan Lodi is very popular

First there is the attack. To replace Depay, the Lyonnais however intend to enlist an offensive player from the side. The newspaper cites the name of Jérémie Boga de Sassuolo, who has a good chance of leaving this summer, as the track studied. The presence of players already capable of playing in the axis like Slimani or Moussa Dembélé, who will return from his loan, pushes the Lyonnais to strengthen their wings. Players are also tracked on the South American continent.

In defense, we will also recruit on the flanks. A left side will arrive this summer, and there, two names are announced: Renan Lodi, the Atlético player who could arrive in the form of a loan, as well as Hamza Mouali, the Paradou player in Algeria. Melvin Bard will be the understudy, while Cornet has chances of being transferred. With a new coach and new players on the pitch, we risk seeing a very different OL from August!