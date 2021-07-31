OL: Thiago Mendes and Youssouf Koné not selected to face Porto

Peter Bosz is already making his choices. For his final preparation match in Portugal before starting in Ligue 1 against Brest (August 7, 5 p.m.), the OL technician and his men face FC Porto this Saturday (6.30 p.m.). While Jason Denayer is forfeited for this meeting, Thiago Mendes (29 years old) and Youssouf Koné (26 years old) were not selected by the Dutch technician.

Targeted by Flamengo, the Brazilian midfielder should leave OL this summer while the former Lille would not enter Bosz’s plans. For his part, Jason Denayer is ill. After a sluggish draw against Villarreal (2-2) and a sad defeat against Sporting (3-2), the Rhone will have to succeed in their last repetition to gain confidence.

The OL group

Barcola, Lopes, Pollersbeck – Cornet, Da Silva, Diomande, Dubois, Gusto, Henrique, Lukeba, Marcelo – Aouar, Caqueret, F. Da Silva, Jean Lucas, H. Keita – B. Barcola, Cherki, Dembélé, Kadewere, Slimani , Toko Ekambi

The group for the match against @FCPorto, this Saturday at 6.30 p.m.! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/foWat1pVhd – Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) July 30, 2021