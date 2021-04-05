OL: things get complicated for Rudi Garcia

Rudi Garcia is at the end of his contract with OL and nothing is certain for the moment. But it may get worse if he does not manage to hang the Champions League. For the first time in a long time, Olympique Lyonnais fell from the Ligue 1 podium. At the worst moment.

This Saturday, Olympique Lyonnais was once again held in check. This time against Lens. Once again, the Lyonnais were led and returned in the last ten minutes of the meeting thanks to an achievement by Lucas Paqueta. Needless to say, therefore, that the Rhone had watched with great attention the meetings of Monaco and Lille, which were played a little earlier in the weekend.

The two competitors won (against Metz and against Paris SG) and for the first time in a long time, OL fell from the top three and find themselves fourth. With an extremely favorable calendar, Monaco has a royal, not to say princely, way to play one of the three qualifying places for the next Champions League, or even the title. The Mastiffs, for their part, will probably fight to the end for first place just like Paris SG.

Only Bernard Lacombe has known worse

Consequently, the chances of seeing OL qualify for the next C1 have diminished this weekend. But what seems most telling is above all that the coach, Rudi Garcia, who landed on October 14, 2019 to replace Sylvinho, does not seem to find solutions to redress the bar. And, worse still, this Monday morning, we find a terrible statistic concerning the ex-coach of OM and LOSC.

Indeed, the native of Nemours coached his 50th match with OL and he only obtained 92 points. This corresponds to the worst total for an OL coach, after 50 matches, since Bernard Lacombe in 1998. In other words, prehistory. He will quickly have to re-mobilize his troops and end the season with a cannonball if he still hopes to be extended, he whose lease expires on June 30.