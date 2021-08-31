OL tried it for Eric Bailly

Looking for a central defender at the very end of the transfer window, OL were expected at the turn. And it is ultimately a big fish in the person of Jérôme Boateng who will land between Saône and Rhône.

But before setting his sights on the 32-year-old German world champion, Juninho and his family tried another avenue. According to our information, OL tried to lend themselves to Eric Bailly (27), the solid Ivorian international defender from Manchester United who only played about fifteen matches last year. But the operation turned out to be too complex to finalize and the seven-time champion of France preferred to fall back on Boateng.