OL: update on Emerson and Kurzawa

For months, OL have been looking for a left side to compete with Henrique. A vain quest, so far. Once again this summer, the Olympian club is working hard to find the right profile. As we announced exclusively on Foot Transfer market on August 1st, Lyon is interested in Emerson Palmieri (27 years old). The Chelsea left side appeals to Olympian decision-makers and in particular its sports director Juninho. According to our information, the Italian-Brazilian left-back has seen his contract extended until 2023. Discussions with Chelsea revolve around a loan.

Another profile that interests OL: Layvin Kurzawa. In difficulty since his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain, the French international is open to the Lyon project. Discussions have been initiated between all parties. If Paris favors a dry transfer, OL would, for the moment, only want a loan with an option to buy. His contract runs until June 2024 with PSG, its value is estimated at around € 10M.