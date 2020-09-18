OL want € 30m for Reine-Adelaide

At the beginning of September, Jeff Reine-Adelaide gave an interview in which he opened the door to a departure from OL, just one year after his arrival. But Lyon, through Juninho’s voice, closed the door. It was without counting on the Stade Rennais, determined to offer its services. France Football recently assured that the Gones had set the price of JRA at 35 million euros.

But according to The team, it would be less. OL would expect 30 million euros for the versatile French midfielder. The latter would also be ready to join Brittany and would not wish to stay in Lyon. For its part, the SRFC would consider several options, including that of including a player in the deal.