OL: when Jean-Michel Aulas teases Rayan Cherki…

Free of any contract in June 2023, Rayan Cherki (18) has still not extended with Olympique Lyonnais, despite all the attempts of Jean-Michel Aulas. Will the Gones achieve their ends?

OL have just posted a funny video of President Aulas. the latter went to meet his players the day before a warm-up match. And when Cherki came forward to shake his hand, JMA blurted out: “You have to sign! Maxence (Caqueret) he promised me”. Something to make the young Lyonnais smile.

On the eve of the first preparation match in Bourg, our president @JM_Aulas came to say hello to the players… and he was in good shape 😂🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/vblZToe2js — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) July 8, 2022