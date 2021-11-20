OL: when Jérôme Boateng turns on Rayan Cherki

On November 7, Olympique Lyonnais completely sank against Stade Rennais (1-4) on the occasion of the thirteenth day of Ligue 1. A nightmarish evening where the Rhone residents were never able to exist in the game and were punished by attractive and realistic Rennes in front of the opposing goal, enough to stoke the most intense tensions at the end of the meeting … And according to daily information The team, Rayan Cherki paid the price. Thus, a few minutes after the end of the match, the young Lyon nugget (18 years old) hooked up with the experienced Jérôme Boateng (33 years old). In front of all the players, but also Peter Bosz, Juninho and Jean-Michel Aulas, the tone between the two men then rose …

The reason ? The German would not have really appreciated the reaction of his young teammate, to whom he had criticized for having missed a small bridge at the end of the match. “Who do you think You Are ? You are 18, you haven’t done anything! You must respect me! ”, would have launched Boateng in Cherki. An altercation in the Lyon locker room which also followed a palpable nervousness on the ground. Annoyed to see his team take water from all sides in the face of overexcited Bretons, the former defender of Bayern Munich had then spent his nerves on Léo Dubois and the scene had not failed to react. Between the debacle experienced in Rennes just before the international break and Juninho’s recent announcements about his future, OL are therefore going through a zone of turbulence. To get out and breathe some fresh air, the shock of the 14th day of the League against OM (Sunday, 8:45 p.m.) promises to be essential for Les Gones.

