OL will face Bourg-Péronnas in a friendly

Olympique Lyonnais players will return to training on July 2. Peter Bosz’s men will start with the traditional physical preparation before testing the leather. A week after the resumption, they will continue with their first friendly match.

Indeed, OL have just announced that the flag team will face Football Bourg-en-Bresse Péronnas on July 9 at 7 p.m. A meeting which will take place on the ground of the partner club of Les Gones.

📆 Our first preparation match for the 2022/2023 season will be against our partner club on @FBBP01, on his land, on 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶 𝟵 𝗷𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘁 at 7 p.m. 🖥 📺📱 Exclusively on #OLPLAY ! 🎟 https://t.co/3oeSxjdT4W pic.twitter.com/HlJZj9tPmZ — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) June 15, 2022