OL will face Bourg-Péronnas in a friendly

Date:

Olympique Lyonnais players will return to training on July 2. Peter Bosz’s men will start with the traditional physical preparation before testing the leather. A week after the resumption, they will continue with their first friendly match.

Indeed, OL have just announced that the flag team will face Football Bourg-en-Bresse Péronnas on July 9 at 7 p.m. A meeting which will take place on the ground of the partner club of Les Gones.

