OL will hit hard against their own supporters

After the incidents last night at the Charléty stadium which forced the clubs and the authorities to stop the meeting between Paris FC and OL counting for the 32nd finals of the Coupe de France, Lyon officials announced the establishment first steps.

Once again in France, a match between professional teams was stopped last night. This is already the third time this season … During this 32nd final between Paris FC and OL, incidents forced the officials to stop the match at the break (there was then 1-1), after clashes took place in the stands between Lyon and Parisian supporters. The responsibility for the facts remains to be determined in its entirety but OL fans are singled out, as is the lack of presence of a security force.

These new incidents go very badly. This is the second time in less than a month that Les Gones have been involved. Last night, Presidents Aulas and Ferracci tried to pass the buck, the first accusing PSG supporters who would have come to fight, while explaining that he would clean up his own ranks, the second answering him that chaos has well and truly been triggered by the Lyon supporters, sowing panic in the adjoining stand of theirs.

OL forbid their supporters to travel to away matches

The FFF is already at work and the disciplinary committee will quickly take the case in hand, but OL have already announced measures through a press release published this Saturday noon. In addition to having lodged a complaint in this case, the current 13th in the French championship, who risks no more and no less than defeat on the green carpet in the Coupe de France, declares to end the travel of his own supporters for the next upcoming away matches, for an indefinite period.

A first strong sanction which will probably call for others, such as banning some of its usual followers from the stadium. Olympique Lyonnais is currently in the eye of the storm, between the sanctions to which it was subject following the unfinished first meeting between OL and OM (game to be replayed behind closed doors, a firm withdrawal point for Lyon), in addition to those inflicted on its president Jean-Michel Aulas, suspended for 5 firm matches after putting pressure on the referee, Ruddy Buquet, that evening.

OL’s full press release:

“Olympique Lyonnais once again strongly condemns all the violence that occurred during the Paris FC – OL match. As French football faces an unprecedented crisis, these incidents are unacceptable and pose a serious threat to our sport.

From Friday evening, Olympique Lyonnais made itself available to investigators and authorities so that light is shed on all the acts committed during this evening and that responsibilities are established, whether in the jet of agricultural bomb inside the parking lot at the start of half-time, smoke bombs, violence and the invasion of the ground.

Olympique Lyonnais will assume all of its responsibilities and is now showing an extreme determination to see the people involved, whatever their club membership, be sanctioned.

Thus, Olympique Lyonnais has decided to file a complaint after this outbreak of violence and will take the most severe measures against the people involved after the identifications, including against the Lyon supporters who would be concerned.

Olympique Lyonnais security teams have already started to analyze all the images and will use all the tools at their disposal to punish each person who is identified. Olympique Lyonnais will apply the maximum penalties with force and determination, including life-long stadium radiation.

The individuals involved have no place in a stadium, violence can no longer be tolerated in the stadiums. These must be the subject of technological adjustments and be better organized to identify the troublemakers. Violence must be firmly condemned by all football players, including groups of supporters.

More than ever, we must eradicate these phenomena of hooliganism and banish all those who are enemies, by their acts, of football, but also of the clubs they claim to be.

In this context, until further notice, and until light is shed on the identification of the perpetrators, Olympique Lyonnais decides to ban groups of supporters for away matches. ”

OL condemns in the strongest terms the violence committed during Paris FC – OL and announces sanctions https://t.co/j90vOUOpfW – Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) December 18, 2021