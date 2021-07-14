OL will re-employ Bruno Cheyrou

Well helped by Gérard Houllier when he had left his post of sports director of the Paris Saint-Germain women to become the director of the recruitment unit of Olympique Lyonnais, Bruno Cheyrou will take a new direction, in particular because of his rather fresh relations with the sporting director Juninho.

However, there is no question of leaving Les Gones. The team reveals that the former midfielder should be relocated to the management of the women’s team. Lately, he was elsewhere in the United States to find the new coach of the franchise OL Reign.