OL would like to attract Serge Aurier

At the start of the season, OL had three experienced right-backs in their squad, with Dubois, Rafael and Tete. The second went to Basaksehir, the third to Fulham and here is the Rhone club with the only Dubois to occupy the post. Recruitment is therefore not to be excluded, even if the young Diomandé has already helped out in this position.

According to our information, OL recently looked into the case of Serge Aurier, who became an understudy at Tottenham, who recruited Matt Doherty from Wolverhampton a few weeks ago. The former Parisian, who has a very concrete interest in AC Milan, is not necessarily excited about an arrival at Les Gones. Spurs are demanding € 20m to release the 27-year-old Ivorian international.