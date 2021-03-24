OL would think of keeping Mattia De Sciglio

Landed at Olympique Lyonnais last October from Juventus in the form of a loan, Mattia De Sciglio (28) has had a mixed season with the OL jersey. The Italian side is struggling on the lawn in recent weeks, yet the leaders of the Rhone club are considering keeping him.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the club would study this possibility in particular in view of the weak financial blow of this operation, and the wish of the player who likes Lyon and who would be ready to stay as he recently made it understood. The ball is now in the leaders’ court.