Home Sports football OL would think of keeping Mattia De Sciglio
Sportsfootball

OL would think of keeping Mattia De Sciglio

By kenyan

Landed at Olympique Lyonnais last October from Juventus in the form of a loan, Mattia De Sciglio (28) has had a mixed season with the OL jersey. The Italian side is struggling on the lawn in recent weeks, yet the leaders of the Rhone club are considering keeping him.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the club would study this possibility in particular in view of the weak financial blow of this operation, and the wish of the player who likes Lyon and who would be ready to stay as he recently made it understood. The ball is now in the leaders’ court.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke