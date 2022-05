This Saturday evening, OL faced FC Nantes at Groupama Stadium on behalf of the 37th day of Ligue 1. A day that counted for butter for Lyon, already out of the race for a place in the European Cup. But the Rhodaniens wanted to finish at home.

Mission accomplished with a 3 to 2 victory. After the match, it was the youngsters, Castello Lukeba and Bradley Barcola in the lead, who came to face the journalists in the mixed zone. They admitted that this season had been difficult.