Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no longer Manchester United coach

It is now official. Already in the hot seat several times since the start of the season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been dismissed from his Manchester United managerial post after nearly three years on the bench for the Red Devils. A decision taken on all the last disappointing performances of the Red Devils with the recent humiliation at Old Trafford against Liverpool (0-5) and recently this new rout against Watford (4-1).

While he took over from José Mourinho in December 2018, OGS failed to win a single trophy on the Man United bench and could not do better than a Europa League final in 2020 , lost on penalties against Villarreal. The arrivals of Raphaël Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho this summer were to bring new life to the Mancunian team, but the start of the season is clearly below the requirements. United are currently 7th in the Premier League and already have a defeat in the Champions League against Young Boys Bern (1-2).

It was inevitable

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who had lost the support of his locker room, had to realize that his team were unable to move forward since this disillusionment at Old Trafford, against the Reds. “It’s not easy to find the words, other than it’s the darkest day I’ve known leading these players. […] They are going to be depressed, but I know they have character. We hit rock bottom “, explained the Norwegian at a press conference. After a discussion with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Mancunian club decided to part ways with him the day after the defeat against Watford, as the statement clarified.

“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we made this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they shouldn’t overshadow all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success. Ole leaves with our sincere thanks for his tireless efforts as a manager and our best wishes for the future. His place in the history of the club will always be assured, not only for his history as a player, but also as a great man and manager who has given us many great moments. He will always be welcome at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family ”. Michael Carrick has been named to take over from the Norwegian, pending a future name. That of Zinedine Zidane may well return to the English press.

Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.#MUFC – Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021